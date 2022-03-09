1 minute read
Kuwait appoints ministers of interior, defence - state news agency
DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait has appointed Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as minister of interior and Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as minister of defence, the state news agency said on Wednesday.
They were both appointed as deputies to the prime minister, the statement said.
Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alison Williams
