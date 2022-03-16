Kuwait, Bahrain central banks raise key rates by 0.25 percentage point

The Central Bank of Bahrain is seen in Manama, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait's and Bahrain's central banks said on Wednesday they had decided to raise their key interest rates by 25 basis points.

Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased rates by 25 basis points.

