Kuwait, Bahrain central banks raise key rates by 0.25 percentage point
CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait's and Bahrain's central banks said on Wednesday they had decided to raise their key interest rates by 25 basis points.
Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased rates by 25 basis points.
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Enas Alashray and Alaa Swilam Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese
