Kuwait cabinet says it has ordered a spending cut from current budget of at least 10%

CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti Cabinet has ordered all government departments to reduce spending from the current fiscal year (2021/2022) budget by no less than 10%, it said on Twitter.

The cabinet also agreed to reconsider the list of prices for state property rents, land and buildings, after studying a recommendation by the economic affairs committee regarding a lack of liquidity in the general reserve.

It will also ask the Public Authority for Manpower to study the possibility of stopping the disbursement of national labor support to workers in the private sector whose total salary reaches 3,000 Dinar ($9,993) or more.

($1 = 0.3002 Kuwaiti dinars)

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

