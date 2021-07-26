Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Kuwait cancels decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, from Tuesday - cabinet

1 minute read

An aerial view shows Kuwait City and the National Assembly Building (Kuwait Parliament), after the country entered virtual lockdown, as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti cabinet cancelled its decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, starting Tuesday, the cabinet said in a statement on Monday.

Kuwait will open all activities except for gatherings which include conferences, weddings, and social events, and will also open special activities for children, starting from Sept. 1, the cabinet said.

Kuwait will allow only those who are vaccinated to various activities. The unvaccinated will be only allowed to pharmacies, consumer cooperative societies, and food and catering marketing outlets, starting from Aug. 1, the cabinet added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Hagagy Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:17 PM UTCTunisian democracy in turmoil after president sacks government

Tunisia is facing its worst crisis in a decade of democracy on Monday after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move denounced as a coup by the country's main parties, including Islamists.

Middle EastLebanese PM-designate Mikati aims to form gov't to implement reform plan
Middle EastBiden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Middle EastFrance says Iran endangers compromising chance for nuclear deal
Middle EastIsraeli government wants more ultra-Orthodox men to work, but faces pushback