Kuwait cbank says virtual assets not a suitable alternative to currency - Twitter

1 minute read

The Kuwait Central Bank towers over the traditional Dhow harbor in Kuwait City, Kuwait March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

KUWAIT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait's central bank said on Thursday in a tweet that virtual assets are not a suitable alternative to currency since they are neither issued by a country nor regulated by central banks.

Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Writing by Lina Najem

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

