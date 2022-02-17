1 minute read
Kuwait cbank says virtual assets not a suitable alternative to currency - Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KUWAIT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait's central bank said on Thursday in a tweet that virtual assets are not a suitable alternative to currency since they are neither issued by a country nor regulated by central banks.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Writing by Lina Najem
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.