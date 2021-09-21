Kuwait completes refining expansion to produce less polluting fuel, KUNA says

A view of Kuwait National Petroleum Company's new headquarters in Ahmadi, Kuwait May 10,2006. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Tuesday it had successfully started the full operation of a project to expand its refining capacity and produce fuel that generated lower emissions and less pollution, the state news agency reported.

It said the project included expanding capacity of Mina Abdullah refinery to 454,000 barrels per day (bpd) and Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery to 346,000 bpd, KUNA reported, adding that they would produce products that met global-environmental standards Euro-4 and Euro-5 for reducing emissions and pollutants.

The project was part of Kuwait's goal to achieve refining capacity of 1.6 million bpd in 2025, KUNA added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.