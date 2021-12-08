Middle East
Kuwait detects first case of Omicron variant
1 minute read
1/2
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.
The variant was detected in a European traveller who arrived in Kuwait from an African country where the variant had been detected, KUNA reported, citing the health ministry's spokesman.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.