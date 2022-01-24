Middle East1 minute read
Kuwait draft 2022-2023 budget sees deficit down 74%
CAIRO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait'a finance ministry said on Monday it had submitted a draft 2022-2023 budget with an expected deficit of 3.1 billion dinars ($10.26 billion), down 74.2% from the previous year.
The Gulf OPEC member sees oil income at 16.7 billion dinars throughout the financial year that ends in March 2023, up 83.4% from 2021-2022, according to a ministry statement.
Total revenues were estimated at 18.8 billion dinars, and expenses at 21.9 bln dinars in the financial year 2022-2023.
($1 = 0.3020 Kuwaiti dinars)
Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Catherine Evans
