Kuwait emir hands some duties to crown prince - KUNA

Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah gestures as he takes the oath of office at the parliament, in Kuwait City, Kuwait September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait's crown prince has been asked to carry out some of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah's constitutional duties on a temporary basis, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, citing an Emiri decree.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, in his 80s, is the half brother of the emir. Under Kuwait's constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes emir upon his death.

Sheikh Nawaf, 84, has been emir for just over a year following the death in September 2020 of his brother, who had ruled for more than a decade.

Sheikh Nawaf looked frail in his last public appearance, when he briefly addressed parliament in October. In July, Kuwait said the emir had undergone medical check-ups that were successful and would continue.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, writing by Maher Chmaytelli and Lisa Barrington, Editing by Alex Richardson

