Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah speaks at the first parliament session held after elections, in Kuwait City, Kuwait December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid has been reappointed as premier by an emiri order, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

(This story corrects to clarify appointment was by emiri order, not directly by emir)

