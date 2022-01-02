Middle East
Kuwait encourages citizens to leave UK on Omicron fears
Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti embassy in the United Kingdom has encouraged its citizens to leave the country due to a "significant and unprecedented" increase in Omicron cases there, the Gulf country's state news agency reported on Sunday.
The daily number of new COVID-19 infections across Britain rose to a record 189,846 on Friday, far higher than during previous peaks.
Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo; writing by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by Jason Neely
