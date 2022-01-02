Kuwait encourages citizens to leave UK on Omicron fears

A general view shows signage outside Milton Keynes Central Library amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti embassy in the United Kingdom has encouraged its citizens to leave the country due to a "significant and unprecedented" increase in Omicron cases there, the Gulf country's state news agency reported on Sunday.

The daily number of new COVID-19 infections across Britain rose to a record 189,846 on Friday, far higher than during previous peaks.

Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo; writing by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by Jason Neely

