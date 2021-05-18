Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastKuwait ends requiring quarantine for incoming vaccinated travellers -cabinet

Reuters
1 minute read

Kuwait's cabinet said on Tuesday that direct commercial flights for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are limited to departing flights only, while cargo flights will continue, until further notice, the cabinet wrote on Twitter.

The cabinet also ended requiring quarantine for incoming travellers who are vaccinated or those who have recovered from COVID-19 not more than 90 days ago, provided they conduct a PCR test within three days from their arrival date.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 7:05 PM UTCWorld powers urge truce as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced.

Middle EastCOVID and conflict: Gaza's hospitals strained on two fronts
Middle EastU.S. pursues quiet Mideast diplomacy, thwarts U.N. statement
Middle EastU.S. working 'intensively' to end Israeli-Palestinian hostilities - Blinken
Middle EastU.S. envoy tells UN on Mideast: 'We have not been silent, neither have you'