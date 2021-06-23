Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kuwait Finance House gives initial guidance for AT1 sukuk - document

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH.KW) has given initial price guidance in the 4% area for U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, or Islamic bonds, that will be non-callable for 5-1/2 years, a document showed on Wednesday.

KFH Capital, Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Boubyan Bank (BOUK.KW), Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU), Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and Mizuho Securities (8411.T) are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens

