Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Kuwait Finance House Q2 profit more than triples

1 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH.KW), a Sharia-compliant bank, said on Tuesday net profit for the second quarter more than tripled due to a decrease in provisions and impairments.

Net profit rose to 52 million dinars ($173.37 million) in the period ended June 30, from 12.6 million dinars in the year earlier period.

The company plans to hold an analyst call on August 10, it said in a disclosure attached to its financial statements, published on the Kuwaiti bourse website.

Kuwaiti banks' earnings were hit last year by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and relative weakness in oil prices, impacting the Gulf state's economy.

($1 = 0.2999 Kuwaiti dinars)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:57 PM UTCUAE lifts ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates will on Thursday lift a ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday.

Middle EastSome officials saw risk of Beirut blast, did not act - HRW report
Middle EastIraq says U.S. to return 17,000 ancient artifacts looted after invasion
Middle EastIncoming president says Iran will seek end to 'tyrannical' US sanctions
Middle EastJPMorgan scales back Turkey rate cut forecasts

Investment bank JPMorgan pushed back and scaled down its Turkish interest rate cut forecasts on Tuesday after figure showed inflation in the country had hit a two-year high last month.