Middle East

Kuwait finance minister offers resignation - government source

KUWAIT, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti Finance Minister Khalifa Hamade has offered his resignation to the prime minister of the oil-rich Gulf emirate, a government source said on Wednesday.

The minister continues to perform his duties, pending a decision of the prime minister, and will attend a cabinet meeting later on Wednesday, the source said.

Local newspapers al-Jarida, al-Qabas and al-Rai reported the news of Hamade tendering his resignation earlier.

The minister could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Ghaida Ghantous; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Mark Heinrich

