Middle East

Kuwait fully committed to OPEC decisions -minister

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Kuwait oil minister Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares confirmed on Tuesday that Kuwait is fully committed to all OPEC decisions and said oil markets will be able to absorb the gradual output increase decided by OPEC+ that started last May, the state news agency (KUNA) said, citing a ministry statement.

OPEC+ oil producers agreed on Tuesday to stick to the existing pace of gradually easing supply curbs through July, as they sought to balance expectations of a recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply. read more

Middle East

