Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastKuwait hands Lebanese charge d'affaires protest note over foreign minister's remarks

Reuters
1 minute read

Kuwait on Tuesday summoned the Lebanese embassy's charge d'affaires to hand him an official protest note condemning Lebanon's foreign minister's "insults", Kuwait's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry added that the "severe insults" made by caretaker Lebanese foreign minister, Charbel Wehbe, in a TV interview towards the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council "are contrary to the historical brotherly relations that ties GCC states with Lebanon."

Wehbe appeared to blame Gulf nations for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and neighbouring Syria in the television interview on Monday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:45 PM UTCWorld powers urge truce as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced.

Middle EastCOVID and conflict: Gaza's hospitals strained on two fronts
Middle EastU.S. pursues quiet Mideast diplomacy, thwarts U.N. statement
Middle EastU.S. working 'intensively' to end Israeli-Palestinian hostilities - Blinken
Middle EastLiving under fire in Israel, when the rocket shelter becomes your home