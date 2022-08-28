1 minute read
Kuwait to hold parliamentary election on Sept 29 - KUNA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
RIYADH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait will hold a parliamentary election on Sept. 29, state news agency KUNA reported, after the Gulf state's crown prince moved to dissolve parliament in a bid to resolve a political standoff between the government and the elected legislature.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.