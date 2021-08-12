Kuwait Investment Authority appoints Ghanem Al-Ghaniman as managing director - KUNA

CAIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The board of Kuwait's sovereign fund has appointed Ghanem Al-Ghaniman as managing director, the official news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.

The finance minister said the board of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) had also decided who will sit on the executive and audit committees, according to KUNA.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.