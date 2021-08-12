Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kuwait Investment Authority appoints Ghanem Al-Ghaniman as managing director - KUNA

CAIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The board of Kuwait's sovereign fund has appointed Ghanem Al-Ghaniman as managing director, the official news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.

The finance minister said the board of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) had also decided who will sit on the executive and audit committees, according to KUNA.

