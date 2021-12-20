Skip to main content
Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory

A Kuwaiti man, Abdulla al Anazi, gets a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kuwait City, Kuwait December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday.

Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey

