Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday.

Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey

