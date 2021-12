A nurse prepares a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kuwait City, Kuwait December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait's civil aviation directorate has mandated a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for citizens vaccinated more than 9 months ago who wish to travel out of the country, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon Boyle

