Kuwait minister says he presented suggestions to Lebanon on rebuilding trust

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah gestures after meeting with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut, Lebanon January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait made suggestions to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on how he might rebuild confidence with the Gulf states, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah said on Sunday in a televised press conference in Beirut.

The minister's visit to Beirut is the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift with Lebanon last year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Lina Najem Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.