Kuwait minister says he presented suggestions to Lebanon on rebuilding trust
BEIRUT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait made suggestions to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on how he might rebuild confidence with the Gulf states, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah said on Sunday in a televised press conference in Beirut.
The minister's visit to Beirut is the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift with Lebanon last year.
