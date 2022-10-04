Kuwait oil minister says OPEC+ decision will aim to guarantee supply security - KUNA















CAIRO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kuwait's oil minister said on Tuesday that OPEC+ would make a suitable decision to both guarantee energy supply and serve the interests of producers and consumers.

Mohammed al-Fares made his remarks before departing for the OPEC+ meeting which is taking place in person in Vienna on Wednesday for the first time since March 2020, the state news agency KUNA said.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, writing by Maha El Dahan, Editing by Louise Heavens











