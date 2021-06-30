Kuwait oil minister says vaccine rollouts helping oil demand prospects

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Oil Minister Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares on Wednesday expressed optimism about global oil demand as economies recover from the impact of the pandemic.

"The expansion of coronavirus vaccine rollouts is contributing to strengthening expectations of economic growth in major and emerging economies, bolstering the global demand for crude," the minister said in a statement published by the state-run Kuwait News Agency ahead of a meeting of top global oil producers.

