Middle East
Kuwait orders senior Lebanese diplomat to leave, recalls envoy from Beirut
1 minute read
DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait on Saturday ordered Lebanon's charge d'affaires to leave the country and recalled its ambassador from Beirut in protest over comments made by a Lebanese cabinet minister criticising the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.
The senior Lebanese diplomat was given 48 hours to leave Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state's official news agency KUNA said, quoting a foreign ministry statement.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Maher Chmaytelli
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.