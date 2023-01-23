Kuwait PM submits resignation of cabinet in tussle with parliament















Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah on Monday submitted the resignation of his cabinet to the country's crown prince, state news agency KUNA reported, in the latest standoff between government and the elected parliament.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has taken over most of the emir's duties, last year named Sheikh Ahmad as premier and called early legislative polls after dissolving the previous parliament to end feuding that impeded fiscal reforms.

Tensions recently resurfaced between parliament and the government, sworn in last October, as lawmakers pressed for a debt relief bill under which the state would buy Kuwaiti citizen's personal loans, and sought to question two ministers.

The prime minister submitted the government's resignation to the crown prince "as a result of what has become of the relationship between the executive and legislative authorities", KUNA cited a cabinet statement as saying.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Cairo and Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Hugh Lawson











