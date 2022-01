Kuwait proposals to Lebanon include election commitment, diplomatic sources say

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah gestures as he speaks after meeting with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut, Lebanon January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Proposals presented by Kuwait's foreign minister to Lebanon to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states focused on implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and holding elections on time, diplomatic sources told Reuters on Sunday.

They also included remaining committed to the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended Lebanon's civil war, tightening controls on exports to the Gulf to prevent drug smuggling and cooperation between Lebanese and Gulf security services.

Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Gareth Jones

