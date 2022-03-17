1 minute read
Kuwait proposes gradually raising retirement age by three years starting from 2024 - minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KUWAIT, March 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait's government proposed gradually raising the retirement age by three years starting from 2024, its finance minister Abulwahab Mohammed Al Rushaid said on Thursday.
The government will also present a law in parliament about paying retirees a one-time grant of 3,000 dinars, Al Rushaid added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.