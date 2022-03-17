Kuwait proposes gradually raising retirement age by three years starting from 2024 - minister

The Kuwait national flag flies at half-mast as the country starts mourning the death of Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, September 29,2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

KUWAIT, March 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait's government proposed gradually raising the retirement age by three years starting from 2024, its finance minister Abulwahab Mohammed Al Rushaid said on Thursday.

The government will also present a law in parliament about paying retirees a one-time grant of 3,000 dinars, Al Rushaid added.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson

