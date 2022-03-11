Kuwait raises April crude prices for Asia - document
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for two crude grades it sells to Asia in April from the previous month, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday.
The producer has set April Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at $4.80 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, up $2.25 from the previous month.
It also raised the April Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $5.95 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, up $2.60.
The price hike for KEC was 10 cents more than that for Saudi's Arab Medium crude in the same month.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.