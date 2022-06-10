Kuwait raises July crude prices for Asia -document

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait raised the July official selling prices for its crude grades from the previous month, but they remain lower than the record levels set for May, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday.

The producer has set the July Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) prices at $6.15 a barrel above the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes, compared to $4.35 a barrel for June.

It also increased the July Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP by $2.55 to $7.25 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Writing by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christopher Cushing

