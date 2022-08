Kuwait reappoints oil, finance ministers in new cabinet - state media

KUWAIT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait reappointed Oil Minister Mohammed Al-Fares and Finance Minister Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed in a new cabinet formed on Monday, state media said.

The outgoing government had resigned in April in a long-running standoff with the elected parliament.

Reporting by Ahmad Hagagy, Yasmin Hussein and Lina Najem; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson

