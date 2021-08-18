Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India, Egypt

Repatriated Kuwaitis from Amman, wearing protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), prepare their luggage while arriving at Kuwait Airport, Kuwait April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait will resume commercial flights with India and Egypt, among other countries, while adhering to the COVID-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The decision also includes resuming flights with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the government said.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese

