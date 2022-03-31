Kuwait supports OPEC+ output increase decision - KUNA

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait supports the crude oil output decision taken by OPEC and allies including Russia, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday, citing the country's oil minister.

OPEC+, which consists of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia, will raise output by about 432,000 barrels per day in May. read more

The increase means Kuwait's output will be 2.695 million barrels of oil per day, KUNA said.

