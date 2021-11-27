Kuwait to suspend flights from 9 African countries over Omicron variant

CAIRO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait is to suspend direct flights from nine African countries from Sunday due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa, the government communication centre tweeted on Saturday, citing a cabinet decision.

The countries are South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi.

