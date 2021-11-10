Kuwait suspends issuing visas to Lebanese following GCC diplomatic spat - al-Qabas newspaper

The Embassy of Kuwait is pictured in Beirut, Lebanon October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait has suspended issuing visas of all kinds to Lebanese citizens on the back of a diplomatic spat with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, leading local newspaper al-Qabas newspaper reported on Wednesday citing a source.

The country has already recalled its ambassador to Beirut and asked the Lebanese charge d'affaires to leave following remarks by a Lebanese minister criticising the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen. read more

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra

