CAIRO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait has suspended passenger transport by sea due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic but shipping operations continue, the Gulf Arab state's ports authority said on Tuesday.

The Kuwait Ports Authority said in a Twitter post that the decision went into effect on Sunday.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.