Kuwait wealth fund appoints Al-Ajeel as interim managing director - source

KUWAIT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Kuwait Investment Authority, the oil-rich Gulf country's sovereign wealth fund, has appointed Badr al-Ajeel as interim managing director pending a permanent appointment for this position, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Saeed Azhar and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.