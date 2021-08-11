Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kuwait wealth fund appoints Al-Ajeel as interim managing director - source

KUWAIT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Kuwait Investment Authority, the oil-rich Gulf country's sovereign wealth fund, has appointed Badr al-Ajeel as interim managing director pending a permanent appointment for this position, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Saeed Azhar and Louise Heavens

