Kuwaiti ambassador to return to Beirut before end of the week - Lebanese prime minister statement

BEIRUT, April 7 (Reuters) - The Lebanese prime minister's office said on Thursday in a statement that Kuwait informed the PM that its ambassador to Beirut will return to Lebanon before end of the week, in a sign of easing tensions following a rift that saw Gulf states withdraw their envoys last year.

Saudi Arabia and fellow wealthy Gulf states were once generous donors for Lebanon but relations have been strained for years by the growing influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Enas Alashray;

