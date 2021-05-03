Skip to main content

Middle EastKuwait bars unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad

Reuters
1 minute read

Police and civil aviation personnel wearing protective face masks work at the Kuwait Airport as the repatriation process of Kuwait citizens continues, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuwait City, Kuwait April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Kuwaiti citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be able to travel abroad from May 22, the information ministry said on Monday, citing a decision by Kuwait's cabinet.

The ban does not include people in age groups ineligible to receive vaccinations. A previous directive banning the entry of non-Kuwaitis into the Gulf state still stands, the statement said.

New daily COVID-19 cases in Kuwait have risen since the start of the year and are now hovering between 1,300 and 1,500 a day. Kuwait has registered more than 276,500 cases in total.

The country suspended flights from India 10 days ago following a surge in infections there.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 3:34 PM UTCWar and doubts slow COVID-19 vaccination in disputed Yemen city

In al-Thawra hospital in the disputed Yemeni city of Taiz, a nurse with no face mask or protective gear inoculates the few people who have shown interest in the COVID-19 vaccine.

Middle EastAnalysis: Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season
Middle EastKuwait bars unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad
Middle EastSaudi Arabia could ease fiscal adjustment to help recovery, IMF says
Middle EastBank of Israel calls for more incentives to get people back to work