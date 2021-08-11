Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kuwaiti cabinet OKs draft decree naming new minister of Emiri Diwan Affairs

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft decree appointing Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak as Minister of Emiri Diwan Affairs, two weeks after the previous minister was abruptly dismissed.

The decree was submitted to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the cabinet said in a statement.

The Emiri Diwan, which serves as the royal palace, said on 28 July that the Emir decided to relieve Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah from the post, without elaborating.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Richard Chang

