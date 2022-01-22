Kuwaiti minister says visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah attends a joint press conference at the conclusion of the Libya Stabilization Conference, in Tripoli, Libya, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed/Files

BEIRUT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait's foreign minister said on Saturday he was visiting Lebanon to rebuild trust with the country and show solidarity with the Lebanese people, adding that the move had been coordinated with other Gulf countries.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah's visit to Beirut was the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift over comments made by a former Lebanese government that were critical of Saudi Arabia's role in the Yemen war.

Sheikh Ahmad was speaking after meeting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

