Kuwaiti prime minister selects new cabinet - state news agency
April 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah has selected a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday without giving further details.
Sheikh Ahmad was re-appointed as prime minister by the crown prince in March, more than a month after the government resigned due to renewed friction with parliament.
Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Hugh Lawson
