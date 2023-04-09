Kuwaiti prime minister selects new cabinet - state news agency















April 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah has selected a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday without giving further details.

Sheikh Ahmad was re-appointed as prime minister by the crown prince in March, more than a month after the government resigned due to renewed friction with parliament.

Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Hugh Lawson











