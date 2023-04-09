Kuwaiti prime minister selects new cabinet - state news agency

World leaders address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City
Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

April 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah has selected a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday without giving further details.

Sheikh Ahmad was re-appointed as prime minister by the crown prince in March, more than a month after the government resigned due to renewed friction with parliament.

Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Hugh Lawson

