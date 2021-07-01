Kuwaiti sovereign fund posts 33% annual growth in returns

A car approaches detour signs where new extension to the Aljahra road is being constructed in Kuwait city November 9, 2012. For many businessmen, Kuwait is a frustrating contradiction: a fabulously rich country which is economically backward. And the gap between its wealth and its level of development appears to be widening. Picture taken November 9, 2012. To match story KUWAIT-ECONOMY/DEVELOPMENT REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee (KUWAIT - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Returns for Kuwait's sovereign fund, the Future Generations Fund, grew 33% in the year to March 31, the finance ministry said on Twitter.

The fund is managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), which had more than $580 billion in foreign assets at the end of last year, according to ratings agency Fitch.

A government source said the bull run in U.S. stocks was one of the main drivers of the rise in the FGF's returns, which increased by more than $150 billion in the last fiscal year.

"We are overweight in the United States and we are overweight in U.S. stocks - more than 50% of our assets were stocks. This was very good for us," the source said.

"At the beginning of the fiscal year the markets were down significantly, and we started at a low base. We had cash and it was used to buy assets in markets that were up 50% in the last fiscal year."

Kuwait's fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Davide Barbuscia, Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman

