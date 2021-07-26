Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kuwaiti, Tunisian foreign ministers discuss developments in Tunisia -ministry

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi arrives to attend the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia's foreign minister phoned his Kuwaiti counterpart on Monday to brief him on developments in Tunisia, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.

The Arab League said earlier the Tunisian foreign minister had also briefed it on the situation, calling for a return to stability and calm in the North African country.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam, writing by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Mark Heinrich

Middle East

