Kuwaiti, Tunisian foreign ministers discuss developments in Tunisia -ministry

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia's foreign minister phoned his Kuwaiti counterpart on Monday to brief him on developments in Tunisia, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.

The Arab League said earlier the Tunisian foreign minister had also briefed it on the situation, calling for a return to stability and calm in the North African country.

