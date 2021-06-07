Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Kuwait's Ahli United Bank hires banks to arrange AT1 dollar sukuk - document

2 minute read

Kuwait's Ahli United Bank (BKME.KW) has hired banks to arrange the issuance of Additional Tier 1 U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk that will be non-callable for 5-1/2 years, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Kuwait's Ahli United, nearly three-quarters owned by Bahrain's Ahli United Bank (AUBB.BH), hired Citi (C.N), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) to lead the deal, according to one of the banks on the deal showed. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB.AD), Kamco Invest (KAMC.KW), KFH Capital (KFH.KW) and Kuwait International Bank (KIBK.KW) will join them to arrange investor calls starting on Monday, which will be followed by an issuance, subject to market conditions.

The lender is also offering to tender existing AT1 certificates for cash, subject to conditions including the issuance of the new AT1 sukuk. The deadline for the offer is June 14.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 1:57 PM UTCMIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf markets rise in early trade; Qatar flat

Most stock markets in the Gulf region rose in early trade on Monday, with property and financial shares leading gains, although Qatar traded flat.

Middle EastSaudi Aramco mandates banks for inaugural dollar sukuk
Middle EastIsraeli police detain Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem
Middle EastNetanyahu alleges Israeli election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Middle EastDollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines