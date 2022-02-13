1 minute read
Kuwait's Boubyan Bank gets approval for 12% capital increase
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti Boubyan Bank has got the capital market authority's approval for a capital increase of 12%, Kuwait's state news agency said on Sunday.
The increase will take place through new shares issuance, the Agency added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.