Kuwait's Boubyan Bank gets approval for 12% capital increase

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti Boubyan Bank has got the capital market authority's approval for a capital increase of 12%, Kuwait's state news agency said on Sunday.

The increase will take place through new shares issuance, the Agency added.

Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Andrew Heavens

