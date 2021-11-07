Kuwait's cabinet backs draft decrees on planned amnesty for dissidents

A general view of Kuwait City November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait's cabinet approved on Sunday draft decrees for a planned amnesty to pardon political dissidents, the government said in a statement.

"The cabinet approved the necessary draft decrees in preparation for submission to His Highness the Emir," it said.

Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Writing by Ahmad ELhamy; Editing by Edmund Blair

