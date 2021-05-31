Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kuwait's crown prince, oil min to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday - state media

Kuwait's newly appointed crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah waves before he is sworn in, as speaker of parliament Marzouq al-Ghanim, and Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah clap, at the parliament, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad will lead a delegation, which includes the oil and foreign ministers, on an official visit to neighbouring Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, state media reported.

The visit comes amid a separate meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia on Tuesday.

The group known as OPEC+ is expected to stay the course on its plans to gradually ease supply cuts until July. read more

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which share oilfields in a neutral zone on the boundary of the two countries, last year began production at one of the fields after a five-year hiatus.

