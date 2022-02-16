Kuwait's defence and interior ministers submit their resignations - local media

KUWAIT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait's defence minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and interior minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Mansur have submitted their resignations to the prime minister, local newspapers Al Qabas and Al Rai said on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.