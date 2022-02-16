1 minute read
Kuwait's defence and interior ministers submit their resignations - local media
KUWAIT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait's defence minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and interior minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Mansur have submitted their resignations to the prime minister, local newspapers Al Qabas and Al Rai said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra
