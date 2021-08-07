Kuwait's emir appoints KIA board for four years - KUNA

CAIRO - Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir on Saturday issued a decree appointing the Kuwait Investment Authority's (KIA) board of directors for four years, the state news agency (KUNA) reported.

The Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund board consists of Khaled Al-Fadhel, Meshaal Jaber Al-Sabah, Fahad M Al-Rashed, Faisal Al-Hamad and Ghanem Suleiman Saqr Al-Ghunaiman, KUNA added.

The move was approved by Kuwait's cabinet on Monday, the newspaper al-Qabas said. (L1N2PA0BB).

KIA's previous board tenure expired in April and sources have previously said the delay in appointing new board members was the result of political deadlock. read more

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.