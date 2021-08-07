Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Kuwait's emir appoints KIA board for four years - KUNA

1 minute read

CAIRO - Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir on Saturday issued a decree appointing the Kuwait Investment Authority's (KIA) board of directors for four years, the state news agency (KUNA) reported.

The Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund board consists of Khaled Al-Fadhel, Meshaal Jaber Al-Sabah, Fahad M Al-Rashed, Faisal Al-Hamad and Ghanem Suleiman Saqr Al-Ghunaiman, KUNA added.

The move was approved by Kuwait's cabinet on Monday, the newspaper al-Qabas said. (L1N2PA0BB).

KIA's previous board tenure expired in April and sources have previously said the delay in appointing new board members was the result of political deadlock. read more

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:58 AM UTCIran denies role in tanker attack, says seeks Gulf security

Iran on Saturday rejected as psychological warfare accusations that it was behind a deadly attack on a tanker off Oman's coast, and said Tehran sought to enhance the security of the strategic Gulf waterway.

Middle EastHezbollah chief Nasrallah said group could escalate response to Israel
Middle EastTurkey spent only fraction of forest protection budget before wildfires erupted
Middle EastIsrael names president's brother as U.S. envoy, points to Iran experience
Middle EastKuwait's 2020-21 budget deficit increases 175% to record 10.8 bln dinars